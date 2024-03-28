The one-week observation of late Ejisu Member of Parliament John Kumah has been held in Ejisu-Onwe

His widow, Lilian Kumah, was seen wailing at the event and was comforted by family and other sympathisers

The event was graced by a number of political figures and government appointees, among other sympathisers

John Kumah’s widow was extremely distraught at the one-week observation of the late Ejisu Member of Parliament.

Lilian Kumah was seen wailing at the event and comforted by family and other sympathisers.

Lilian Kumah (R). Source: @ThinkNewsOnline

Source: Twitter

The one-week observation is taking place at Ejisu-Onwe in the Ashanti Region.

Several dignitaries travelled to commiserate with her, including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

John Kumah was remembered as hardworking by many, including his constituents, who were dressed in red and black attire to express their grief and sadness.

Government appointees, Ministers, Members of Parliament, leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and other political figures graced the occasion.

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was seen comforting the widow as she wept uncontrollably.

John Kumah is expected to be laid to rest on Saturday, May 18th, 2024.

About John Kumah's death

John Kumah died on March 7 at about 12:40 pm at the Suhum Government Hospital.

He was in an ambulance travelling from Ejisu to Accra when he was diverted to the Suhum medical facility because his condition was fast deteriorating.

He was 45 at the time of his passing and left behind a wife and six children.

Kumah was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm.

He also founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm.

In politics, he served as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme upon appointment in 2017.

He became the Ejisu MP in 2021 and became deputy minister.

Seven facts about John Kumah

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh dug out a few facts about the late MP and a few details about his death.

It turns out, among other things, that he was married to a pastor with whom he had six biological children.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh