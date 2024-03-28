Three police officers have died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra - Kumasi Highway

Three police officers have died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra - Kumasi Highway.

The police were on operational duties at the time of the road crash on March 27, 2024.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the deaths in a statement and disclosed their identities as Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah.

One other officer, General Corporal Samuel Jude Koufie, sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.

Police said the Police Management Board (POMAB) visited the families of the deceased officers to inform and commiserate with them formally.

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, spoke on the phone with family members of the deceased personnel.

Recent road accidents

Some accidents have claimed several lives over recent months across Ghana.

A woman was killed, and a baby was critically injured after a truck crashed into the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters building in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Also, the entourage of the vice president's wife, Samira Bawumia, was not spared during a recent crash.

One person, a member of her security detail, was reported dead in the road crash that occurred during a trip to the Ashanti Region.

Samira Bawumia escaped the accident scene with no severe injuries, according to initial media reports.

MP escapes death in Ashanti Region

In July 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a mini-bus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The front right tyre of the MP's vehicle reportedly burst during an attempt to overtake a car ahead of him, which is one of the leading causes of accidents in Ghana.

