The 29-year-old lady who faked her kidnapping with two other accomplices has been sentenced to 6 years imprisonment.

She faked her own kidnapping in order to take GH¢5,000 from her adopted father has been sentenced to six-year imprisonment.

For the publication of false news, she was sentenced to two years in prison and for the charge of deceiving a public officer, she was sentenced to six years in prison to bring the total sentence to 8years.

Luckily for her, both sentences are expected to be run concurrently so she would rather serve six years instead of eight years.

Joana Krah, was sentenced for the Publication of False news and for lying to the public.

She, October 25 pleaded guilty to all charges pressed against her when she was arraigned before the Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A.

Why did she fake her kidnapping?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Takoradi Divisional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has in its custody, three people who allegedly faked a kidnapping incident.

The suspects, Joana Krah, aged 29; Susana Awortwe, aged 27 and Francis Eshun, aged 27, faked the incident in Takoradi on Friday, October 22, 2021.

According to a police report sighted by YEN.com.gh, 29-year-old Joana plotted her kidnapping with two other accomplices and went ahead to demand a GH¢ 5,000 ransom from her adopted father.

Unfortunately for Joana and her accomplices her, adopted father who was worried sick about her, reported the incident to the Police.

Sensing danger, she showed up at the Takoradi Central Police Station, on Saturday, October 23, confessing that she was only joking with her adopted father that she was kidnapped.

Josephine Mensah faked pregnancy and kidnapping

This is the second time in two months that the Takoradi Divisional Police COmmand has recorded a case of fake kidnapping.

Despite the region been noted for such a crime which led to the unknown whereabouts of four young girls, some people choose to fake their kidnapping.

The first incident of fake kidnapping was recorded when 28-year-old Josephine Panyin Mensah fake her own pregnancy and planned her kidnapping to make it look like ritualist took her.

According to the person who found Josephine after she had gone missing for five days, she claimed her kidnappers took away her new born baby after she gave birth on the day she was kidnapped.

After several tests proved she was not pregnant, she confessed to faking the pregnancy when she lost her real pregnancy in the fourth month.

She also faked her kidnapping to avoid questioning on the whereabouts of the child.

