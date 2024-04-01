A pregnant woman has died at Gomoa Budumburam after a mass demolition exercise

According to residents in the area, Serwaa was asleep when the demolition exercise commenced

The Traditional Authorities at Gomoa Fetteh initiated the demolition exercise after the government returned the lands to them

A pregnant woman has died at Gomoa Budumburam in the Central Region after her house was demolished during a mass demolition exercise.

The woman's two-year-old son is also in critical condition after the incident.

The Traditional Authorities initiated the demolition exercise after the government returned the lands to them.

Source: Getty Images

The mother, identified only as Serwaa, died after being rushed to St Gregory Hospital.

Her son is receiving treatment at the same facility.

According to residents in the area, Serwaa was asleep when the demolition exercise commenced, catching her and her family off guard.

The Traditional Authorities at Gomoa Fetteh initiated the demolition exercise after the government returned the Gomoa Budumburam lands to them.

The area had been allocated to Liberian Refugees during the First Liberian Civil War for resettlement.

An eyewitness told Citi News that women had been sleeping in the open since the demolition exercise.

“So far, over five thousand citizens and Liberian refugees have been rendered homeless, including women and children.”

In earlier complaints, affected residents said chiefs did not give them enough time to find alternate accommodation before carrying out their threats.

They explained that their sudden eviction left them stranded, thus causing them to hijack the primary school’s classroom.

According to those who are former Liberian refugees, the school was built for them by the United Nations; hence, it is their only refuge.

Due to the situation, the Gomoa Buduburam Point Hope Basic School pupils have been asked to go home as classrooms have suddenly become makeshift bedrooms.

Past Buduburam camp evictions

In July 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that camp occupants were given notices of eviction to vacate the camp by September 30 of that same year.

The reason for the eviction was that the area had become a haven for various criminals and was putting the lives of residents and natives of Gomoa Buduburam and its environs in danger.

The government had hoped that the eviction would curb the menace.

However, residents had pleaded with the government, stating they had nowhere to run to.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh