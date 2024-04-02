The Foreign Affairs Minister says the government's upward adjustment of passport applications is not meant to hurt Ghanaians

She said the adjustment is to be able to help the passport office improve services and reduce the burden on the government

Meanwhile, the Minority says they will seek a slight reduction in the fees as it may impose harsh financial implications on Ghanaians

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, says the government’s upward adjustment of passport application fees is not to worsen the plight of Ghanaians.

This follows the upward adjustment of fees for passport applications from GH¢100 to GH¢500 for the 32-page booklet and GH¢644 for the 48-page booklet under the standard service.

Shirley Botchwey said the increase is to help the passport office improve service delivery.

Under the expedited service, a 32-page booklet will go for GH¢700, and a 4-page booklet will go for GH¢800.

Reiterating her earlier argument on the need to increase passport application fees, Botchwey noted that under the previous regime, the government was over-subsidising the production of passport booklets.

She said a passport booklet is produced at a cost of GH¢400. The applicant pays GH₵100, and the state absorbs the remaining GH¢300.

This, she says, has been adversely affecting the passport office’s output.

According to her, with the new increments, the government can have some breathing space and there would hopefully be enough resources to improve service delivery at the passport office.

This, she says, would improve delivery time for passport productions, among other services at the passport office.

Shirley Botchwey noted that while there are concerns about the steep pricing of the booklet, she explained that it was not engineered to hurt Ghanaians.

According to her, the process went through the proper parliamentary procedure and was approved after parliament realised the need for Ghanaians to pay realistic fees.

Do not apply if you do not have money

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister has urged Ghanaians not to apply for a passport if they do not need it.

She explained that introducing the Ghana Card as the primary document for national identification has made passports less essential.

She said Ghanaian nationals arriving into the country no longer need to show their passports if they have a Ghana card.

She urged that Ghanaians who cannot afford a passport not burden themselves with trying to acquire one.

Minority pushes for slight reduction in new passport fees

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament is pushing for a review of the new passport application fees following a 500% upward adjustment.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the increment is terrible and disappointing and may cause severe financial hardship for Ghanaians wanting to acquire a passport.

He said while an upward adjustment was necessary, he hoped the increment was done gradually.

He said when parliament reconvenes, his side of the house will be seeking a slight fee reduction.

