The Minority in Parliament is pushing for a review of the new passport application fees following a 500% upward adjustment

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the increment is terrible and disappointing as the country reels from economic hardship

However, the Minister has earlier defended the Ministry's stance, stating that it is time for Ghanaians to pay realistic fees for passports

The Minority in Parliament says the decision by the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry to increase passport application fees by over 500% is terrible and disappointing.

This follows the upward adjustment of fees for passport applications from GH¢100 to GH¢500 for the 32-page booklet and GH¢644 for the 48-page booklet under the standard service.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey says it's time Ghanaians paid realistic fees for passports.

Source: Getty Images

Under the expedited service, a 32-page booklet will go for GH¢700, and a 4-page booklet will go for GH¢800.

This was contained in the Ministry’s 2024 Budget estimates document approved by the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of Parliament.

Reacting to the new development, the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, indicated the Minority’s intention to resist the drastic upward adjustment.

He explained that the increment should have been carried out gradually rather than the 500% hike.

He said his side will seek a review of the fees when Parliament sits again.

He added that the Ministers and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration will be called before the house for a compromise to be reached.

Samuel Ablakwa argues that allowing such a steep hike would further exacerbate an already difficult financial situation for Ghanaians.

Foreign Minister says increment will make printing booklets cost-effective

Last year, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, argued that increasing the passport application fees by 500% will enable the ministry to make printing passport booklets more cost-effective.

Defending her proposal in Parliament, she said it was time Ghanaians paid realistic fees for the booklets amidst rising production costs.

She argued that the current regime was not sustainable for the government, and Ghana had to join other West African counterparts in charging higher fees for the booklets.

Per the Committee on Foreign Affairs report on the 2024 budget estimates of the ministry, a comparison of Ghana’s passport fees with that of other West African countries shows the rate of $7.7 is the lowest within the sub-region.

Minister fumes over corruption at passport office

YEN.com.gh reported that the foreign affairs minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, lamented the continued corruption at the passport office in Accra.

The minister decided to relieve all staff seconded to the office as part of an attempt to clean up the system.

Botchwey has also said there will be an investigation into personnel conduct at the passport office in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh