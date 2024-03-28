Gabby Otchere-Darko says there is something suspicious about the recent power outages

He believes it may have something to do with the upcoming elections

The erratic power supply, however, rages on, hitting hospitals, etc

Stalwart of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, is smelling a rat in the recent nationwide power outages popularly known as Dumsor.

In a Facebook post, registering his suspicion, he wondered why the country is experiencing such erratic power supply nearing the most defining election period in Ghana’s recent history.

Gabby Otchere-Darko says recent power outages are not normal. Source: Myjoyonline

He said the ruling government has managed to keep the lights on for seven years, so it is rather suspicious that issues will begin to develop now.

Ghana’s power challenges are exacerbating, and its effects on households and businesses have become significant.

The Electricity Company of Ghana blamed faulty transformers for the erratic power supply.

According to ECG, due to rapid urbanisation in city centres, the transformers are at risk of catching fire due to overcapacity.

To temporarily remedy the situation, the ECG announced that there would be planned power outages throughout its operational zones between 7 pm and 11 pm to avoid the risk of transformers catching fire.

It indicated that it would replace all the old transformers in the meantime, so it urged consumers to exercise patience.

ECG refuses to release Dumsor timetable

However, it has refused to release a load-shedding timetable for consumers.

The ECG has defied calls from the minority and the general public to release a load-shedding timetable.

According to the company, the challenge with the power supply is temporary and will be addressed shortly; thus, there is no need for a timetable.

ECG cuts supply to state institutions

Meanwhile, the company has intensified its revenue collection drive.

In the past weeks, the ECG has cut the power supply to several state institutions, including Parliament, for failing to pay their bills on time.

Hospitals have also not been spared in the ongoing revenue mobilisation exercise.

Power outage hits Tema General Hospital

YEN.com.gh reported that the erratic power supply hit the Tema General Hospital hard.

On March 28, the hospital was affected by a power outage, which reportedly put the lives of patients, particularly babies in incubators, at risk of death.

A viral video showed how a power cut was affecting the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

People commenting on the video expressed disappointment that the hospital did not have a generator plant.

