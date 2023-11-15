West Blue Ghana Limited has filed a lawsuit against the government over a cancelled contract

The company was providing technical services to the government for the efficient clearing of cargo

The government terminated the contract during the delivery of services under the controversial National Single Window

West Blue Ghana Limited has sued the government for cancelling the GH¢289 million National Single Window and Integrated Risk Management System.

The lawsuit was filed against the Attorney-General and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The company had been trying to recover GH¢149,357,692.71 as outstanding fees for services rendered from September 2015 to September 2017.

Additionally, West Blue aims to recover GH¢76,097,917.58 for services provided from October 2017 to December 31, 2018, and GH¢64,092,215.07 for services rendered from January 1, 2019, to May 2020.

West Blue entered into a contract with the government of Ghana on August 4, 2015, to provide technical services to facilitate the efficient clearing of cargo through the sea and airports.

However, the GRA and the Ministry of Finance terminated the contract during the delivery of services under the NSW.

The company was obligated to provide technical services and activities to the GRA and related agencies to support the government program.

$140 million judgment debt over cancelled power deals

A High Court in the UK has thrown out the government of Ghana's challenge of a $140 million judgment debt claim by GPGC, a subsidiary of international firm Trafigura,

The firm sued the government for terminating two power deals in 2021.

The government argued that it had not been appropriately served court documents in the lead-up to the judgment debt.

Trafigura could seize some of Ghana's property in the UK to defray a $140 million judgment debt.

Judgement debt due West Africa Gas Limited

YEN.com.gh reported in 2022 that the government was ordered by a London Court of Arbitration to pay over $70 million to West Africa Gas Limited.

The government was ordered to pay the money to the company after it terminated its Gas sales agreement dated October 9, 2015, with Ghana for what it says were roadblocks created by the former.

