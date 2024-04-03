Ga Traditional Council has announced a ban on noise-making ahead of the celebration of the Homowo festival

President of the Council, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, said this year, the sanctions will be tougher to ensure strict adherence

He said the police would be recruited to help arrest and prosecute defaulters during the ban's period

The Ga Traditional Council says it would be applying tougher sanctions on noise-making violations as it prepares for its annual ban on noise-making within its traditional area.

This year the ban is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 6, and end on Thursday, June 6.

The Ga Traditional Council says it will impose stricter sanctions on defaulters. Source: Hugosmedia

Source: Twitter

According to the President of Ga-Dangme Traditional Council, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, during this period, all forms of noisemaking would be prohibited.

He explained that loudspeakers, tambourines, hand clapping and other musical instruments would be strictly prohibited within the Ga state.

He added that the ban would extend to funerals and other merry-making activities.

Nuumo Naaye, the Chief Priest of the Ga Traditional Council, rehashing what has been stated by the President stated that offenders will have their instruments seized if they flout the directive.

He said culprits will have a period of 90 days to redeem their property, outside of which the property will be permanently seized.

Other faiths urged to respect the ban

The Chief Priest urged churches, mosques and all other faiths and persons to respect the ban when it is instated.

Also, Nii Ayikoi Otoo added that respecting the ban would help maintain the peace and prevent any conflict.

He added that the Ghana Police Service would also assist the traditional council to ensure compliance and arrest defaulters.

The ban on noise-making, according to a publication in SAGE, is significant to the Ga people and the successful celebration of the Homowo festival due to the belief that noise would keep away the beneficial Gods and interfere with the germination of the seed.

Akufo-Addo halts export of power

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo has directed that the export of electricity to neighbouring countries be halted temporarily to help alleviate the power crisis in the country.

This was revealed by the Chairman of the Energy Committee of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, during an interview on JoyNews.

This would mean the export of electricity to neighbouring countries, including Togo, Benin, and Burkina Faso, will be redirected and fed into the national grid.

According to Atta Akyea, the directive demonstrates the President’s commitment to addressing the erratic power supply problem facing the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh