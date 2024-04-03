Kwasi Nyantakyi is among the people formally contesting to be the NPP's Ejisu parliamentary candidate

Nine persons in all have picked up forms after paying a non-refundable application fee of GH¢3,000

John Apontuah Kumah, the previous deputy finance minister and Ejisu MP, died on March 7, 2024

Nine persons have picked up forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary for Ejisu.

The nine include disgraced football administrator Kwesi Nyantaky, who was implicated in an Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé in 2018.

Kwasi Nyantakyi (L).

Source: Getty Images

The NPP has scheduled the primary for April 13, 2024, after opening nominations on April 2, 2024.

Candidates get nomination forms after paying a non-refundable application fee of GH¢3,000.

Candidates must pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢35, 000 when submitting the form.

Women, persons under 40 and Persons With Disabilities benefited from a 50% discount on the filing fees, reducing their non-refundable filing fee to GH¢17,500.

Supporters of these aspirants gathered at the Ejisu NPP office to back them as they purchased nomination forms from the election committee.

Aside from Nyantakyi, one Kwabena Boateng, a second vice chairman of the NPP in Ejisu, and Helena Mensah, Portia Baffoe Abronye, Dr Evans Duah, Madam Pokuaa Boitey, and Klinsman Karikari Mensah have picked up forms.

Nyantakyi's fall from grace

The release of an investigation in June 2018 led to the resignation of Nyantakyi from his role as President of the Ghana Football Association and his subsequent 15-year ban from FIFA.

In 2023, Nyantakyi celebrated a ruling by a high court judge on Anas Aremeyaw Anas' defamation case against Kennedy Agyapong.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, he said that the ruling vindicates his position that Anas is up to no good and was only in the business of destroying people's reputations for personal gain.

Nyantakyi alleged after the ruling that Anas once tried to extort money from him.

Stephen Amoah appointed deputy finance minister following Kumah's death

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo reassigned Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah to the Finance Ministry After John Apontuah Kumah's death.

Amoah was the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry until he was reassigned by the president.

John Kumah, the previous deputy finance minister and Ejisu MP, died on March 7, at about 12:40 pm, at the Suhum Government Hospital.

