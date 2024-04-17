The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, says the ruling NPP government has been the biggest scam of the Fourth Republic

He said the past seven and a half years have been torturous for Ghanaians, who have had to suffer major economic hardships under the current government

He has urged Ghanaians to choose wisely as they head to the polls on December 7 to avoid making the same mistake

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has described the Akufo-Addo-led administration as the biggest scam in the political history of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

According to him, the past seven and a half years have seen a major reversal in the quality of life of Ghanaians due to the economic turmoil and mismanagement the country has endured under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

John Mahama said the Akufo-Addo government has caused a regression in the quality of life of Ghanaians.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at Nalerigu in the North East Region on Tuesday, April 16, as part of his Building Ghana Tour, Mahama said he would be very surprised if any Ghanaian would go ahead and vote for the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate in the upcoming December 7 polls.

He noted that those who may overlook all the ills of the current government and still go on to vote for Dr Bawumia are those who benefited directly or indirectly from the loot and share that has gone on under the current government.

The former president has urged Ghanaians to vote wisely in the upcoming elections to avert a repeat of what the country has endured under the Akufo-Addo presidency.

John Mahama says he will be a better president

Earlier, John Dramani Mahama said he would be a better president than he previously was if given the nod in the upcoming December 7 polls.

Speaking to a gathering of party faithful at Kambatiak in the North East Region as part of his Building Ghana Tour, the former president said his experience in and out of the Jubilee House has provided him with an invaluable perspective on leadership in Ghana and enough training on how to address the challenges Ghanaians face.

He said that while there are no colleges of training where one can learn to be president, his peculiar situation as a former president has imbibed him with all the knowledge and expertise needed to lead the country properly.

He noted that he has learned from his previous mistakes in office and is determined to right his wrongs should he be re-elected.

Mahama promises to decentralise the food supply to SHS

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, also said his future government would decentralise the procurement and supply of foodstuffs to senior high schools.

According to him, the current system where the Buffer Stock Company procures and distributes food to schools is unsustainable.

The former president had announced plans to review the free senior high school to make it optimal.

