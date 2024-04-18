Global site navigation

Underage Nungua Bride Returned To Family After Investigations: "Her Parents Have Signed A Bond”
Ghana

Underage Nungua Bride Returned To Family After Investigations: "Her Parents Have Signed A Bond”

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
  • The 15-year-old Nungua girl suspected to have been an underage bride will be released to her parents
  • The girl was initially reported to be 12 when news of the wedding involving the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo broke
  • The legal minimum age to get married or betrothed in Ghana is 18, according to the Children’s Act

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The 15-year-old Nungua girl suspected to have been an underage bride will be released to her parents after a directive by the Attorney General.

This follows investigations into whether she had been abused.

Underaged nungua girl released to family
Dakoa Newman (R). Source: Dakoa Newman
Source: Facebook

Minister Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection Dakoa Newman announced the development at a press conference, saying her family would sign a bond.

The attorney general's office issued an interim report advising the release of the girl pending their complete review of the case.

Read also

Newly purchased train for 100m Tema-Mpakadan rail track involved in bizarre accident

PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.

“Thus, the child will be reunited with her family today, April 18, 2024, after her parents have signed a bond,” she stated.

The Office of the Gborbu-Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, at a press briefing on Friday, April 12, said they were expecting the arrival of Naa Okromo to commence the performance of traditional rites on Sunday, April 14, 2024, ahead of the Homowo festivities.

The girl was initially reported to be 12 when news of the wedding involving the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo broke.

Defence from Nungua shrine

The marriage held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, sparked outrage and prompted calls for the prosecution of the traditional priest.

The Gborbu Wulomo shrine at Nungua defended the wedding, saying the girl will not have sexual relations with the priest.

Despite the customary wedding, he said the girl will continue in school until she is mature enough to decide to have sexual relations with the Gborbu Wulomo.

Read also

Judges rescinds orders for arrest of CID Director General, one other after receiving apology

The Administrative Office of the Gborbu Wulomo later said the wedding was between an underaged girl and the Gborbu deity.

Police also investigating incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service was investigating the controversial marriage between an underage girl and the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo.

The police says it was working with the appropriate agencies, including the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, to get the needed support.

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu has also petitioned the police to arrest and prosecute the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel