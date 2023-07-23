Pope Francis received President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana at the Paul VI Hall in Vatican City

The discussions revolved around enhancing collaboration between the Catholic Church and Ghana, particularly in education and healthcare

During their meeting, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of loving and assisting underprivileged individuals to Nana Addo

Pope Francis warmly welcomed the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during their meeting at the study of the Paul VI Hall in Vatican City on Saturday, July 22.

Following their conversation, President Akufo-Addo also met with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher to discuss the positive relations between Vatican City and Ghana.

According to Vaticannews.va, the focus of their discussions centered around enhancing collaboration between the Catholic Church and Ghana, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare.

Nana Addo meets and has a chat with Pope Francis Photo credit: vaticannews.va

Additionally, they addressed various aspects of Ghana's political and socio-economic landscape.

In a video capturing the meeting, Pope Francis imparted words of wisdom to President Akufo-Addo, emphasizing the importance of loving and aiding underprivileged individuals.

He expressed,

"Love and help others. The only time a person should look down on another person is when they want to help them to get up."

The meeting between Pope Francis and President Akufo-Addo further strengthened the amicable ties between the two entities, fostering a commitment to collaborative efforts that uplift and empower communities.

