Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has unveiled a newly-built 2000-seat conference centre at Manhyia Palace

The Asantehene built the facility, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall, as part of his 25th anniversary as king

A video and photo from the commissioning of the conference centre have popped up, eliciting praise from social media users

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has built an ultra-modern conference centre at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The new conference centre, the Otumfuo Osei II Jubilee Hall, was commissioned on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has built a conference centre at Manhyia Palace Photo source: Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation

Source: Facebook

As the name suggests, it was built to mark the 25th anniversary of Nana Osei Tutu II's enstoolment as Asantehene.

According to the Otumfuo Foundation, the conference hall has a 2000-seat capacity, offices, a kitchen, 60 (30 male and 30 female) washrooms, and a 400-seat cocktail hall. The facility has a parking space that can accommodate 150 cars at a time.

A video from the commissioning ceremony showed the interior and exterior of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall.

Watch the video below:

Video of Otumfuo's Jubilee Hall excites social media

The video has sparked excitement among admirers of the Asantehene. Many took to the comment section to praise him and prayed for him to live and reign long.

Nana Kwaku Asiedu said:

This is so complex. Beautiful auditorium by all standards. Thank you, Opemsuo.

Leo Timeless said:

Wow this is beautiful. Congratulations to my King. We're so much proud of you.

Immaculate Adutwum Yaw-sir said:

Great king stadium for krobea should be next. We beg you great one

Koo Voda said:

Eeeiiissshhh this is too much... God richly bless the greatest KING ❤️

Nana Kwarteng said:

Awoseen koraa agu me, agyeme sem mmpo, Ohene kese3 Nana Sei Tu, me wura Nya kwa daa, Asantiman da wo ase pii

Otumfuo's last son elected as school prefect

Meanwhile, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's last-born, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, has been elected as the head prefect of his school, DPS International.

Kwame Kyeretwie was sworn in as the school prefect at an investiture ceremony on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Photos of the investiture ceremony have emerged online, showing many beautiful scenes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh