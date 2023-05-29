The Supreme Court has said the Numo Nmaishi family of Teshie is the not rightful owner of a swathe of land covering over 72,000 acres

The townships under dispute include Madina, Adentan, Oyarifa, Adjankote Hill, East Legon, North Legon, Patang area, UPSA area, Ashesi University area, and Adjirigano among others

Presiding Supreme Court judge Justice Jones Dotse restored an earlier court order in 201I that declared that the Teshie family cannot hold claim to the disputed land

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A unanimous decision by the Supreme Court has determined that a-72,000-acre land that borders Accra East does not belong to the Numo Nmaishi family of Teshie.

The vast land covers about 70 towns and villages within the Greater Accra Region and has been the subject of a long-drawn-out dispute over ownership.

Joy News reports that presiding Supreme Court judge Justice Jones Dotse restored an earlier court order in 2011, declaring that the disputed towns and villages and their adjourning lands are not under the authority of the Numo Nmaishie family of Teshie.

A random photo shows an ariel view of a vast residential area (L) and a monument at the Supreme Court. Source: Facebook/@expedia, @fogadesdeddy.nukunu

Source: Facebook

The apex court of the land has since ordered the Lands Commission to delete the name of Numo Nmaishie family from the records of the Lands Commission as being the owners of the disputed lands.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The communities under dispute include Madina, Adentan, Oyarifa, Adjankote Hill, East Legon, North Legon, Patang area, UPSA area, Ashesi University area, Adjirigano and others.

Nmaishie family demand compensation from the state

Reports say the matter started as a compensation claim by the Nmaishie family of Teshie after the state, under the National Liberation Council, acquired some 25.031 acres of land on Adjankote Hill.

After numerous unsuccessful claims for compensation, the State Land Tribunal set up a committee that declared the chief of Brekuso, Nana Adu Mireku III, as the party entitled to compensation against the Numo Nmaishie family of Teshie and the Dowouna family of Osu.

Unsatisfied, the Numo Nmaishie family mounted an appeal against the decision.

Numo Nmaishie family obtained a favourable judgement at the appeals court. The court ruled that the Teshie family and their grantees and licensees owned the lands and those acquired by the state at Adjankote Hill under the NLC.

But the matter travelled to the Supreme Court where the appeals court ruling in favour of the Numo Nmaishie family has been overturned.

JUSAG strike threatens justice delivery in Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that industrial action by the influential Judicial Service Staff Association has resulted in the disruption of processes in courtrooms across the country.

Courtrooms premises have become empty and people expecting their cases to be heard have been disappointed.

Thousands of members of JUSAG are taking part in the strike that has emanated from claims that the government is unwilling to approve their reviewed emoluments.

EOCO busts Nigerians who are part of a notorious human trafficking syndicate

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that EOCO disclosed a recent intelligence operation led to the arrest of four Nigerians who are part of a dangerous human trafficking syndicate in Accra.

EOCO explained in a statement to the public that the criminals were also engaged in different types of cybercrime.

Some 45 of the individuals who had been trafficked from Nigeria into Ghana and were tortured and abused have been repatriated.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh