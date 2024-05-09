Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has said the government is expediting the rollout of the e-cedi to curb corruption

The e-cedi, a digital counterpart of the local currency, was conceived by the Bank of Ghana in 2021

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has said the government is expediting the rollout of the E-cedi to curb financial crimes and corruption.

Bawumia also said digital technologies were key to combatting corruption.

“The CBDC will be the ultimate weapon because the e-Cedi will make it easy to track money movement and identify suspicious activity. It will provide us with high-level transparency, reduce the risk of fraud, and reduce the level of tax avoidance and money laundering,” he stated

Bawumia was speaking at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, held in Accra on Thursday.

The e-Cedi, a digital counterpart of the local currency, was conceived by the Bank of Ghana (BOG) in 2021.

In 2022, the central bank piloted the e-cedi in Sefwi Asafo, a town in the Western North Region.

What is a digital currency?

A digital currency exists exclusively in electronic form. It is not to be confused with the electronic currency currently used in most Ghana banks and ATMs.

With an electronic currency, the money becomes physical once you withdraw it. However, with digital currency, money never takes physical form.

The governor of the Bank of Ghana disclosed that the digital currency is in its advanced stages. However, before the money goes into circulation, it has to go through three phases: design, implementation, and piloting.

