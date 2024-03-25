Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says he is the problem solver Ghana needs

According to him, some of the issues battling Ghana are generational, and he believes he has the potential to fix them

He urged all supporters and sympathisers to make him President

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says he possesses the qualities necessary to solve the country’s problems.

According to the Vice President, the country's current state demands a generational thinker to transform the nation and leadership that will propel the country forward.

Speaking at the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, March 23, Dr Bawumia told attendees he is what the country needs right now, as he possesses all the above-listed qualities.

He noted that with the support of all those in attendance, he will be able to deliver a prosperous and sustainable future for Ghanaians.

Speaking on his problem-solving skills, Dr Bawumia noted that during his tenure as Vice President of Ghana, he brought his expertise to bear in solving some of Ghana’s biggest challenges by formulating impactful policies.

“I have a solid track record as Vice-President to prove it,” he added.

He promised attendees that when given the nod, he would be just as hardworking as he has been throughout his Vice Presidency, and he would be dedicated to harnessing the country’s full potential.

“I have the vision to address generational problems confronting our sustainable development,” he stressed.

Bawumia makes argument for his presidential bid

After filing his nomination forms to contest for the flagbearer post of the NPP, Bawumia argued that he was the best candidate for the post.

He noted that he would transform Ghana into Africa’s digital hub if given the nod.

The Vice President has been the country’s staunchest advocate for digitalisation.

He said his future government will leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive growth.

Bawumia to give tax amnesty to businesses

Recently, the Vice President promised to revise the tax regime if he wins the 2024 election.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia indicated he wants to usher in a new tax regime with a flat rate to boost businesses.

He spoke at a stakeholder interaction with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry members.

Bawumia edging out Mahama in select constituencies

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is edging out National Democratic Congress Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in a new poll.

The report was based on a survey of 977 respondents in 10 select constituencies in Ghana.

According to the report, Bawumia won in Cape Coast North, La Dadekotopon, Twifo-Atti Morkwa, Dormaa West, and Jaman North.

