Bryan Acheampong encountered boos and dissenting voices from the audience at a recent event, as he sought to discredit former President John Dramani Mahama's proposal for a 24-hour economy

Acheampong pointed to the electricity challenges experienced during Mahama's presidency, questioning Mahama's ability to manage a 24-hour economy when he allegedly struggled with an 8-hour one

The boos reflect the political rivalry between Mahama and Dr Bawumia ahead of the 2024 election

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, faced a chorus of boos over the weekend when he tried to criticise the 24-hour economy proposal by former President John Dramani Mahama.

Bryan Acheampong (L) and John Dramani Mahama. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama, @Bryan Acheampong

Source: Facebook

Speaking at an event in the Central Region, Acheampong started by saying that he knew the merit of the proposal but questioned Mahama's suitability to advocate for it.

"The 24-hour economy is good news, but even in the 8-hour economy, he (Mahama) was unable to keep the lights on… the 8-hour economy he failed at and bequeathed to us, is it 24 hours that he can manage?" he said in Twi.

He said this to highlight the electricity challenges that dogged Mahama's presidency some 10 years ago.

However, his comments were met with disapproval from a portion of the audience, who then started chanting "Away, away."

Undeterred, Acheampong, also MP for Abetifi, stood firm in his stance despite the protests.

NDC 2024 presidential candidate, Mahama, recently stirred debate when he announced that he will revive the economy by championing the 24-hour economy.

The New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also recently shot down the proposal, criticising the former president for lacking innovative thinking.

Minister fears 24-hour economy will prevent Ghanaians from sleeping with their wives

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, opposed the 24-hour economy policy proposed by the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Yakubu expressed concern about potential strains on marital relationships, suggesting that husbands working extended hours may face challenges in fulfilling marital responsibilities, risking feelings of abandonment among wives.

The critique adds a unique social perspective to the 24-hour economy debate, urging consideration of broader societal implications.

Akufo-Addo says he's working to restore Ghana's economy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that President Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to restoring Ghana's economic fortunes through the implementation of sound policies and programmes.

Acknowledging the difficulties Ghanaians are facing, the president expressed optimism about the country's economic rebound, citing tough decisions and effective policies to address the challenges.

Akufo-Addo stressed the need for unity, faith, and active cooperation from the public, stating that collective efforts will contribute to Ghana's return to growth and development.

Source: YEN.com.gh