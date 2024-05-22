The Governor of the Bank of Ghana has been appointed as the chairman of COCOBOD’s educational trust fund

Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, has been appointed as the chairman of a newly constituted five-member committee tasked with overseeing the new COCOBOD educational trust fund.

The board's mandate is to provide essential primary educational infrastructure to benefit the children of cocoa farmers in underserved cocoa-growing regions.

Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (R).

The committee members include the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Eric Nkansah; Bismarck Fuachie, the 2022 National Best Cocoa Farmer; Dr Emmanuel A. Opoku, the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of operations at COCOBOD; Ray Ankrah, the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of finance and administration; and Francis Opoku, the Director, Legal and Solicitor Secretary at COCOBOD.

Speaking at the committee's inauguration in Accra on Monday, May 20, 2024, Dr Addison said the committee will work diligently to make a lasting impact on cocoa farmers and their communities through education.

Why was the COCOBOD scholarship started?

COCOBOD instituted the scholarship as part of its welfare services to cocoa farmers who have wards in secondary schools.

The scheme was started in 1951, and COCOBOD has previously said it sponsors about 7,500 students per year.

Despite the reason for this move, a study conducted by Africa Education Watch revealed that expenses by parents outweigh the costs incurred by the government under Free SHS.

The education think tank found that the government is spending GH¢2,385 on the wards while the parents are spending GH¢4,000.

The think tank recommended that the government work towards phasing out the boarding system to ease the financial burden.

In February 2022, Africa Education Watch, in response to the increasing cost and variation of items in prospectuses, also called for a harmonised, cost-efficient SHS prospectus.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh