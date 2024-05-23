A mother and her two kids were daughters were stabbed to death at Net Link Estate in Kasoa.

One other boy was found with stab wounds and is currently under Ghana police service protection

The middle-aged woman, Alberta Armah Hagan and her daughters were found with stab wounds.

The incident has left their community in a state of shock and mourning.

Her deceased kids were aged nine months and six years old, while one other kid, a six-year-old boy, was wounded.

The boy is said to be in critical condition and is currently under police protection.

The motive behind the brutal attack remains unclear, and the perpetrator is still at large.

Police have begun an investigation to unravel the mystery behind the horrific attack and bring the culprits to book.

