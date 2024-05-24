The Ghana Police Service has withdrawn their injunction application against the DumsorMustStop vigil

This is after the conveners finally agreed to change the route of their vigil from the Revolution Square to a new route

The Police are yet to approve the new route for the demonstration scheduled for Saturday, May 25, 2024

The Accra High Court has declared the Ghana Police Service's injunction application against the #DumsorMustStop vigil moot.

The Ghana Police Service had filed their application after conveners of the vigil insisted on terminating their demonstration at the Revolution Park opposite the Jubilee House.

The conveners are yet to announce the new route for the protest.

The Police said the area was a security zone and thus could not allow that venue to be used for the protest.

However, after much discussion, the vigil organisers have amended their point of termination and route.

The police have consequently withdrawn their injunction application and have yet to approve the new route chosen by the protesters.

A convener, Selorm Dramani Dzramado, says the conveners decided to amend the venue for the vigil in accordance with the Public Order Act, which urges citizens to comply with lawful agencies in the pursuit of law and order.

He noted his disappointment that they had to change the venue from Revolution Square to another location, but he was optimistic that the new location would be agreed upon.

The vigil, scheduled for Saturday, May 25, 2024, is being organised to protest recent power outages that have crippled businesses and severely affected households across the country.

The #DumsorMustStop vigil is the brainchild of actress Yvonne Nelson, who organised the first one in 2017 under similar circumstances during the erstwhile administration of John Dramani Mahama.

Yvonne Nelson appeals to Ghanaians to join her vigil

Actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson has appealed to Ghanaians and organisations to join her in another Dumsor vigil.

In a signed statement, Yvonne Nelson addressed the resurgence of Dumsor with a heavy heart and deep concern for the welfare of citizens.

She stated that as a proud Ghanaian, she never anticipated the return of the issue, let alone its prolonged duration. The star actress spoke about the first dumsor vigil she spearheaded and how it helped curb the crisis.

The actress further encouraged everyone to come together for a good cause and to make everyone's voices heard so the leaders can prioritise the needs of Ghanaians.

Ashanti Region holds Dumsor vigil

YEN.com.gh reported that Ashanti Region residents have organised a dumsor vigil to protest the ongoing power outages and its effects on their households and businesses.

According to the convener of the vigil, Jerry Sukah, the government must push ECG to release a load shedding timetable as soon as possible.

He blamed the current power crisis and economic hardship on the government's mismanagement of the economy.

