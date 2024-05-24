Hopeson Adorye, a leading figure in Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, says his arrest was a blessing in disguise

He was arrested after alleging the NPP had detonated dynamites in the Volta Region to scare away voters during the 2016 election

He said following his arrest, he has become more popular and has gained significant political mileage

Hopeson Adorye, the Director of Special Operations for the Movement for Change, has finally reacted to his arrest, arraignment, and subsequent bail.

In a video taken in his home following his release, Hopeson Adorye described his ordeal as a blessing in disguise.

Hopeson Adorye says his arrest has given him significant political mileage.

He said the press flurry that followed his detainment and subsequent bail has given him more significant political mileage than he could ever imagine.

He said his name is now everywhere following his arrest, and he is happy.

According to Adorye, it would take any other politician 25 to 30 years to gain the kind of popularity he has achieved in just two days.

Adorye was arrested on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, after alleging that the New Patriotic Party (NPP), ahead of the 2016 elections, had detonated dynamites in several parts of the Volta Region to scare eligible voters from participating in the polls.

He was arraigned on Thursday, May 23, 2024, on the charge of publication of false information and was granted a GH¢20,000 bail with two sureties.

In the video he recorded after his release, his wife, gospel musician Empress Gifty, begged her husband not to make any more incendiary comments.

She said she was very troubled when he was arrested and could not sleep throughout the night as her husband slept behind bars.

Adorye agreed to tone down his comments and expressed satisfaction with his newfound fame.

Movement for Change says Adorye's arrest is a diversionary tactic

YEN.com.gh reported that the Movement for Change has slammed Hopeson Adorye's arrest as a mere diversion tactic from ongoing corruption scandals.

Courage Nobi, the Movement for Change's Deputy Director of Communication, cited the ongoing controversy surrounding Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong, SSNIT, and the GRA-SML scandal.

"This is certainly an attempt by the administration from the scandals galore that we have been witnessing with this SSNIT sale of national assets to individuals within the party to ministers, with this brazen conflict of interest and also the SML scandal... which has seen the country lose millions of cedis without any significant work done."

Nobi also reiterated concerns that the arrest was an act of political intimidation but stressed that his political outfit would remain resolute.

