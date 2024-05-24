The Electoral Commission has announced an extension of the ongoing Voters Registration Execercise by two days

This means, the new deadline for the ongoing exercise is Wednesday, May 29, 2024

The EC said the decision is to compensate for days that were lost during the registration process as a result of network issues.

The Electoral Commission has extended the ongoing Limited Voters Registration Exercise by an additional two days.

The exercise which was initially set to conclude on May 27, 2024 will now continue until Wednesday May 29, 2024.

The extension is to compensate for days lost to network challenges at the registration centres.

The EC made this decision to compensate for days that were lost during the registration process as a result of network issues.

The EC said all eligible voters who wish to register should take advantage of the deadline extension to do so.

“We urge all eligible citizens who are yet to register to visit the Commission’s office in the district where they reside to register to vote,” it stated.

Jane Opoku-Agyemang urges EC to extend deadline

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has suggested the Electoral Commission (EC) extend the days for the limited voter registration exercise.

She wants this in response to disruptions and technical challenges that have delayed the process.

Opoku-Agyemang, who toured some registration centres in Accra, posted on Facebook that the EC must account for the lost hours.

The Electoral Commission hopes to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country.

The chairperson of the commission, Jean Mensa, said the officers have rented generators to account for power cuts.

She also revealed that her officers have an “offline” mode for voters to be registered manually if the generators fail.

EC makes case for use of Ghana Card for registration

The Electoral Commission (EC) says the recent scuffles at the limited voters’ registration centres could have been prevented had the process been carried out using the Ghana card as the sole identification document.

The Deputy Chair of the Electoral Commission, Dr Eric Bossman Asare, revealed that the various disturbances and violence at registration centres were due to challenges regarding applicants' age and citizenship.

He said using the Ghana card would have made the process smoother and more efficient and prevented the violent confrontations in some centres.

He has called for the Ghana card to be used as the sole identification document in future voter registrations to avoid such disturbances.

Two foreigners arrested at registration centre

YEN.com.gh reported that the Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested two foreigners during the voters registration at Asokore Mampong.

The foreigners were Nigerian nationals who could not explain their presence at a registration centre.

The Asokore Mampong District Officer of the EC warned unqualified persons to stay away from the registration centres.

