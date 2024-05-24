Tanker drivers have called off their indefinite sit-down strike action over poor conditions of service

The drivers say following their action, the NPA has finally voted on and approved the new framework to improve conditions of service

The new framework is expected to be implemented by the end of June 2024

The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union has called off its sit-down strike action.

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the union declared an indefinite sit-down strike over poor service conditions.

The drivers were demanding better conditions of service.

The drivers blamed the National Petroleum Authority's inaction on an agreed-upon policy framework geared toward increasing their salaries and improving working conditions.

The policy framework formulated in November 2023 has remained untouched despite the drivers' attempts to get the NPA board to vote on and approve it.

The drivers also stated that a petition sent to the President concerning the same matter has not been responded to.

They said they could no longer tolerate the NPA's inaction at the expense of their deteriorating livelihoods, leading to the declaration of the strike action.

However, following a meeting with relevant stakeholders, the tanker drivers have called off their strike.

In a communique announcing the new development, they stated that the NPA board finally voted on and approved the framework to improve their remuneration.

The communique added that the implementation of the framework would commence in June 2024.

