The Minority in Parliament says they would boycott parliamentary proceedings anytime Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has to appear in court

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is facing charges of financial impropriety for his role in the ambulance procurement scandal during the erstwhile Mahama administration

The Minority says the refusal of the trial judge to allow the leader a leave of absence is one of the reasons for their decision

The Minority in Parliament has served notice that they would boycott parliamentary sittings whenever their leader has to appear in court for the Ambulance Procurement case.

They said they would only report to Parliament after court proceedings have ended on the days scheduled for the ongoing ambulance case trial hearing.

The Minority accuse the trial judge of frustrating the Minority Leader's job.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the National Democratic Congress accused the trial judge of deliberately frustrating the Minority Leader's work.

This follows the trial judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, denying Dr Cassiel Ato Forson's application for a leave of absence.

This means, the Minority Leader would have to be present in court on every scheduled day of the trial at the expense of his parliamentary duties on those days.

The Minority says the posture of the trial judge is untenable.

They have decided to solidarise with him by frustrating government business with their absence in the parliamentary chamber.

Ato Forson’s trial

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is facing prosecution for his role in an ambulance procurement scandal that occurred when he was Deputy Finance Minister during the erstwhile Mahama administration.

According to state prosecutors, Dr Ato Forson has caused the state a financial loss of €2.37 million.

The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016.

However, the ambulances procured had not been of prescribed quality and thus had not been distributed across the country.

The state has also accused the then-deputy finance minister of not considering value for money in the deal.

Dr Ato Forson calls for live telecast

YEN.com.gh has reported that the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has petitioned the Chief Justice to permit a live telecast of the ongoing Ambulance procurement trial.

Dr Ato Forso, the first defendant in the ongoing trial, says his request has been occasioned by a recently leaked audio tape in which the Attorney General is allegedly heard coaching the third defendant in the trial, Richard Japk, on how to implicate Ato Forson.

He said this alleged misconduct has cast doubt on the ongoing trial and believes a live broadcast of it would ensure some transparency and uphold the principle of open justice.

