The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has petitioned the Chief Justice to permit a live telecast of the ongoing Ambulance procurement trial.

Dr Ato Forson who is the first defendant in the ongoing trial says his request has been occasioned by a recent leaked audio tape in which the Attorney General is allegedly heard coaching the third defendant in the trial, Richard Japka on how to implicate Ato Forson.

Dr Ato Forson says the live coverage would ensure transparency and accountability.

He said this alleged misconduct has cast doubt on the ongoing trial and believes a live broadcast of it would ensure some transparency and uphold the principle of open justice.

He said the live trial would allow citizens to form their own opinions about unfolding events and ensure accountability of all participants in the trial.

Dr Ato Forson described the 16-minute leaked tape as a threat to the integrity of Ghana’s judicial system if discovered to be true.

He called for the alleged misconduct to be investigated and the public be given the opportunity to witness the trial.

NDC calls for disbarment of Godfred Dame

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the immediate resignation or dismissal of Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame.

According to the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the conduct of the Attorney General casts reasonable doubt on his integrity and credibility as both the leader of the Ghana Bar and Minister for Justice.

In a press conference on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, Asiedu Nketia said the NDC is demanding the immediate removal and prosecution of Godfred Dame to restore the integrity of the Office of the Attorney General and the Judicial System.

He noted that if the Akufo-Addo-led administration fails to prosecute Godfred Dame for his alleged violations of the country’s laws, a future NDC government would ensure that he has his day in court.

The NDC has also demanded that the General Legal Council initiates disciplinary proceedings against Godfred Dame preferably leading to his disbarment while parliament probes the allegations and other reports of judicial manipulations by Godfred Dame in a live telecast inquiry.

NPP says Dame will not be dismissed

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party has dismissed calls from the National Democratic Congress demanding that Attorney General Godfred Dame be removed and prosecuted.

This follows the release of a 16-minute tape in which Godfred Dame is seemingly heard coaching Richard Jakpa to implicate Dr Ato Forson in his testimony.

The NPP says the Attorney General was merely conducting a plea bargaining meeting and nothing untoward.

