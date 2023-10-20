Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has expressed concern about the prosecution of the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has accused the government of persecuting Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson in the financial loss court case following the procurement of ambulances.

Bagbin expressed his reservations about how the case has been handled.

Speaker Alban Bagbin, Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson (C) and Attorney General Godfred Dame (R). Source: Facebook/@Parliament of Ghana

He spoke during his visit to the spouse and family of the late former Majority Leader in Parliament, Felix Kwasi Owusu-Adjapong, on Thursday, October 19.

"The Minority Leader, unfortunately, is being persecuted, so on a number of these occasions, he can't be with us because he is appearing in court; as of now, he is being trialled,” he said during the meeting.

He also described the government’s prosecution of the case as a gamble.

Forson, who became minority leader in January 2023, has been accused of causing the state financial loss of €2.37 million.

The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister.

The Minority in Parliament has opposed the court case and threatened to boycott parliament when he appears in court.

The MPs said they would accompany Ato Forson to his hearings.

NDC 'coup' brings Ato Forson to power as Minority Leader

YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that NDC announced a surprise shake-up in its Minority leadership in Parliament on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Ato Forson, took over from Haruna Iddrisu as the new leader of the NDC caucus.

Other significant changes included the removal of Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, Minority Chief whip, who Adaklu MP, Governs Kwame Agbodza, replaced.

