An Accra High Court has remanded into police custody the suspect alleged to have stabbed Hawa Koomson’s son during a scuffle.

Usman Haruna, the suspect, was remanded after a court appearance on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

He is to reappear in court on June 19, 2024.

He is to reappear before the court on June 19, 2024. He had allegedly stabbed Hawa Koomson’s son, Ato Koomson, during a scuffle at the office of the Electoral Commission (EC) at Ofaakor near Kasoa in the Central Region.

This was during a disagreement on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 5am regarding the queuing of voters transferring their votes to the constituency.

During the scuffle, Usman allegedly stabbed Ato in the chest, after which he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra for treatment.

Following the police’s arrival, three other persons were arrested at the EC office. They were identified as Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor, Mustapha Mohammed and Abdul Aziz Musah. A shotgun was retrieved from their vehicle, and police say they are assisting with investigations.

Some three members of the NDC were also injured and placed on admission at the Kasoa Polyclinic.

The transfer of votes and the application for proxy voting started on May 30 and will run until June 14, 2024. The replacement of voter ID cards will also run until Friday, June 14, 2024.

