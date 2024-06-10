Bawumia Begins Campaign Tour Of Ashanti Region Amid Running Mate Speculation

New Patriotic Party Flagbearer Mahamadu Bawumia has begun a three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region

New Patriotic Party Flagbearer Mahamadu Bawumia has begun a three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region from Monday, June 10, 2024.

The Ashanti Region is notably the stronghold of the governing party ahead of pivotal general elections.

His campaign was expected to kick off with a meeting at True Vine Hotel with the Ashanti regional executives of the party and government appointees, among others.

He will present his vision to paramount chiefs and queen mothers at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs secretariat in Kumasi.

Bawumia will conclude the first day of his campaign activities at the True Vine Hotel with meetings with various professional bodies, including the Ghana Medical Association and the Ghana Bar Association.

The tour is amid speculation that the Vice President may announce his running mate from the Ashanti Region while on the tour.

At the end of 2023, the NPP granted Bawumia additional time to select his running mate.

The NPP’s National Council agreed to waive the requirement that the vice presidential candidate be chosen one year before elections.

There have been consistent reports that the NPP has agreed to select its running mate from the Ashanti Region.

Several names had been bandied about, including the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost was also suspected to be in the race following a Facebook post that sparked controversy.

