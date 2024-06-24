President Nana Akufo-Addo has removed his Executive Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, from post

Asante had served in that position since 2017 but has been appointed an Ambassador-at-Large

He received his new appointment during a ceremony held at the Jubilee House on June 24, 2024

President Nana Akufo-Addo has removed his Executive Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, and appointed him as an Ambassador-at-Large.

Asante has served as the President’s Executive Secretary since 2017.

The group of appointees includes three High Commissioners and five Ambassadors

Source: Facebook

He received his new appointment during a ceremony held at the Jubilee House on June 24, 2024.

At this event, President Akufo-Addo also presented credentials to nine newly appointed diplomats and urged them to promote Ghana’s image and interests abroad actively.

The group of appointees includes three High Commissioners and five Ambassadors, all entrusted with the critical task of representing Ghana in various countries and international organisations.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo emphasised these diplomats' critical role in advancing Ghana’s interests and enhancing its international reputation. “Your primary responsibility is to promote the image of Ghana as a stable, peaceful, and forward-looking country,” he stated.

Asante has faced controversy in the past, including being accused of slashing the budget estimates for the legislature and the judiciary in 2021.

Former Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu later recanted that position.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said he never said Asante Bediatuo unilaterally wrote the letter cutting the budget estimates.

BoG boss appointed chairman of new COCOBOD educational trust fund

YEN.com.gh reported that the Governor of the Bank of Ghana has been appointed as the chairman of COCOBOD’s educational trust fund.

The committee members include the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, among others.

The board is mandated to provide primary educational infrastructure to benefit the children of cocoa farmers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh