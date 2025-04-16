Ancelotti is expected to make tactical changes for the second leg against Arsenal, including a more aggressive high pressing

Kylian Mbappé will be the focal point of Madrid’s attacking efforts, needing to exploit spaces in Arsenal's defense

Arsenal secured a commanding 3-0 win in the first leg, with Declan Rice scoring twice from free-kicks

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Real Madrid and Arsenal is the pick of the lots this week.

After a 3-0 defeat in the first leg on April 8 per the BBC, Real Madrid faces a daunting task in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, April 16.

Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid, talks with Eduardo Camaving ahead of the Arsenal vs Real Madrid UCL game on April 07, 2025 in London, England.

Arsenal dominated the first leg, largely thanks to a stellar performance from Declan Rice and a dominant midfield display by Ghana's Thomas Partey, who also shone in the World Cup qualifier against Madagascar las month.

Now, Carlo Ancelotti's men will need to mount a remarkable comeback if they are to keep their European dreams alive.

Arsenal's Commanding Lead

The Premier League side head into the second leg with a commanding 3-0 lead, thanks to a brace of sensational free-kicks from Declan Rice and a third goal from Mikel Merino.

The Gunners’ tactical brilliance in the first leg, especially in the midfield, where Black Stars' Thomas Partey neutralized Real Madrid's playmakers like Luka Modrić, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham, left Los Blancos with little room to create.

With a three-goal advantage, Arsenal will be the favorites to progress, but Real Madrid's pedigree in the competition should not be underestimated.

Los Blancos have a proud history of dramatic comebacks, particularly in the Champions League, and will be hoping that home advantage and their experienced squad can turn the tie in their favor.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal: Ancelotti's Predicted Line-Up

Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to make a few tactical changes for this crucial second leg as Real Madrid attempts to break down Arsenal’s defense and recover from their heavy defeat.

Carlo Ancelotti embraces Mikel Arteta, manager of Arsenal before the Arsenal vs Real Madrid UCL QF clash on April 08, 2025 in London, England.

Here's a look at the predicted starting lineup for Los Blancos:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Lucas Vazquez (Right-back), David Alaba (Left-back), Antonio Rudiger (Centre-back), Raul Asencio (Centre-back)

Midfielders: Aurélien Tchouaméni (Defensive Midfield), Federico Valverde (Central Midfield), Jude Bellingham (Attacking Midfield)

Forwards: Rodrygo (right wing), Vinícius Júnior (left wing), Kylian Mbappé (center forward)

Courtois’ Crucial Role

Thibaut Courtois, who was in fine form during the first leg, will be tasked with keeping Real Madrid in the tie.

Despite conceding three goals, the Belgian goalkeeper Courtois made several crucial saves that kept the game from becoming an even greater defeat.

The Belgian goalkeeper’s leadership at the back will be key as Real Madrid need to keep a clean sheet in the second leg while also needing to score at least three goals to force extra time.

Partey Dominant Against Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the midfield masteclass performance of Ghana international Thomas Partey against Real Madrid during the first leg.

The Black Stars player was influential for the Gunners, with Arsenal teammate Jurrien Timber singling him out for special praises after the team's great win against Los Blancos.

The former Atletico Madrid man would now be expected to display a similar performance in the second leg at Santiago Bernebeu if he is declared fit enough to participate.

