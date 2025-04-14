Ghana Police Launch Manhunt After 2 Officer Killed In Upper East

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for a group of armed robbers who shot and killed two police officers at Poyamirea, a community on the outskirts of Binduri in the Upper East Region.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

According to a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the incident occurred earlier today, Sunday, April 13.

The officers, who were in plain clothes, were said to be traveling on a private motorbike from Bongo to Binduri when they were ambushed by the robbers.

The attackers reportedly took away the motorbike after shooting the officers.

The identities of the deceased officers are currently being withheld as authorities work to inform their families in line with traditional and customary practices.

“The Police Administration wishes to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Regional Commander, as well as all officers and men in the region. Our hearts and prayers are with you,” the statement said.

The police have assured the public that every effort is being made to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We would like to assure the general public that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be arrested and brought to face justice; and we will surely get them,” ACP Ansah-Akrofi stressed.

Investigations are ongoing.

Source: YEN.com.gh