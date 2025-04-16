Celebrated Ghanaian preacher and founder of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, went viral after a fan spotted him taking his dog for a stroll

In the video, the renowned prophet was dressed in a white male abaya while directing the path of his dog using a chain

The video melted the hearts of many of his fans who were excited to see a video of their favourite man of God

Renowned Ghanaian preacher and founder of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, offered a glimpse into his personal life, delighting many of his followers.

Adom Kyei-Duah strolls with his dog

In a now-viral video, the popular man of God was seen taking a leisurely stroll with his pet dog, a rare sight that immediately caught the attention of many of his fans across social media.

The video showed Adom Kyei Duah stepping out of the gate of his supposed residence with his well-groomed dog in a neighbourhood that looked quiet and serene.

Clad in all white and wearing a simple yet stylish male abaya, the respected prophet appeared calm and relaxed as he guided his white furry pet as they stepped out, drawing admiration from onlookers.

This simple yet heartwarming moment not only highlighted the prophet’s fondness for animals but also humanised him in the eyes of his congregation and admirers.

Video of Kyei-Duah and his dog

Reactions to Adom Kyei Duah taking his dog for a walk

Many people thronged to the comment section to hail the Philadelphia prophet, with many social media users praising the preacher for showing such a wholesome, relatable side of himself outside the pulpit.

Others also spoke about the dog's actions and its striking appearance while it stepped out with its owner for a stroll on the streets.

Others who were dog lovers and admirers speculated about the breed, with fans noting how well cared for the animal looked.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the video of Adom Kyei Duah taking his dog for a stroll:

Ogyeman said:

"That's my handsome prophet of God, sweet father I love you Papa Adom 🙏🙏🙏💯❤️❤️❤️."

Kobbyjosh said:

"Ahhh Lucky urinating at that place is prohibited 😂😂😂😂😂."

Akosua said:

"For the next 500 years , Adom Nyame gave me a long life."

Ginnynaa Quarshie said:

"He is very simple."

MR_LORD🔥 said:

"THE GREAT MAN OF GOD🥰🥰🥰."

Many3_Ama said:

"The great Stephen Adom Kyei Duah The Voice of God no size."

Perfect pat said:

"My one and only profhect of God."

Adom Kyei Duah’s church cember sells ‘Adom Kosua’

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a church member from Adom Kyei Duah’s congregation went viral after she was spotted selling boiled eggs branded with the pastor’s miracle sticker.

In the footage, the woman could be seen expertly balancing a tray stacked with the specially marked eggs — which she called “Adom Kosua” — as she advertised them around the church premises.

The sight of the sticker-branded eggs, combined with claims of spiritual significance, stirred mixed reactions online. While some found the scene amusing, others viewed it as yet another religious marketing stunt.

Source: YEN.com.gh