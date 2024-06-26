The latest Ghana Human Development Report has noted that 24 percent of nurses trained in Ghana are currently working abroad

The report warned that Ghana’s health system could worsen if nothing is immediately done to halt the exodus of nurses

The report is by the United Nations Development Programme, the Statistical Service and the National Development Planning Commission

The report released on June 26, 2024, attributed the trend to poor working conditions.

Nurses are leaving because of poor working conditions

It warned that Ghana’s health system could worsen if immediate steps are not taken to stem the exodus of doctors and nurses trained in Ghana.

For doctors, the report noted that 50 percent of those trained in Ghana have also left.

The study indicated that the health sector is in a precarious state due to this layer of brain drain.

The report, authored by the United Nations Development Programme in partnership with the Statistical Service and the National Development Planning Commission, can be viewed here.

It noted that the challenges require policy and pragmatic measures to avert a total shutdown of the sector.

"....this has the potential to further worsen the precarious health system, a situation which would require some policy and pragmatic interventions."

The report also discussed Ghana's health policy and identified 11 areas requiring strengthening. Among them are health promotion, palliative, and rehabilitative care, which have lagged behind preventive and curative care.

It also proposed adopting a life course approach to health delivery, which would allow for the treatment of various population categories, such as the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Ghana has been warned in the past about the large number of annual flights of Ghanaian nurses to the UK and the US.

The International Council of Nurses told the BBC that Ghana's health system could pay a great price in the coming years if the situation persists.

According to the ICN, Ghanaian patients are most at risk from the situation triggered by poor working conditions for health workers in Ghana.

