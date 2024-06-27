Plastic manufacturers have given the government up to next week to suspend the new 5% tax on locally produced plastics

The manufacturers are prepared to shut down operations for seven days in protest if their demands are not met

The aggrieved manufacturers have also called in Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to intervene in the matter

The Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association has given the government up to next week to suspend the new 5% tax on locally produced plastics.

The association employs over 30,000 workers and has said it is prepared to shut down operations for seven days in protest if its demands are not met.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

There are also concerns that the revenue from the tax is not being allocated for plastic waste management.

Speaking to the press, the President of the Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association, Ebbo Botwe, urged the government to consult further on the tax and reconsider its position.

He also called on Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to intervene in the matter amid claims the Ghana Revenue Authority is harassing its members.

“…we shall have no option but for all plastic manufacturers to shut down production for at least one week and of course, we’ll send home over 30,000 workers.”

The group maintains that not all plastics are single-use and cannot be treated as environmental hazards.

The President of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association, Dr Joseph Obeng, impressed on finding innovative ways to meet its tax obligation rather than burdening local industries.

The government has been trying to increase revenue sources amid the economic crisis and support from the IMF.

Earlier in the year, some business groups and NGOs were voicing their opposition to the emissions levy.

For example, the Ghana Union of Traders Association said the emission levy would contribute to double taxation.

The government has already backed away from implementing the unpopular 15% VAT on electricity purchases.

The tax sparked agitation from some unions who threatened nationwide protests.

