The death toll in the fire outbreak at Konongo Odumase Ashanti Region has risen to three persons

The fire was accompanied by an explosion after a fire broke out at some of the stores selling dynamite used by local miners

Authorities are investigating the cause while assessing the full extent of the damage and casualties

Three people have been confirmed dead following a fire outbreak at Konongo Odumase in the Ashanti Region.

The tragic incident has also left many injured, including five firefighters.

According to residents, the fire started in a shop dealing in mining explosives before quickly spreading to nearby buildings. In total, 30 houses and eight shops have been affected.

A statement from the Ghana National Fire Service confirmed the increased death toll after initial reports that only one person had died.

It noted that the three dead were civilians, while an unknown number were injured in the incident.

The service also said five of its personnel were also injured and have received medical attention.

The fire affected 30 buildings and eight shops, according to the service’s account.

“Upon arrival at 19:13 hours, firefighters encountered an explosion from a shop containing explosives, injuring five crew members and damaging their fire tender.

“The pump operator collapsed, making it impossible to initiate firefighting. Hostile civilians pelted stones at responders, forcing them to withdraw. A backup crew from FK Jersey (Ejisu) was dispatched but did not proceed to the scene due to security concerns.”

