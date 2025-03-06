Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, was overjoyed as she penned her signature on a contract making her the brand ambassador for LilGlow/LGB

Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, has secured an ambassadorial deal with cosmetics and skincare brand, LinGlow/LGB.

Maame Serwaa bags ambassadorial deal

Maame Serwaa took to her TikTok account to make the announcement and to share the great news with her millions of followers.

In the video, she was seated inside LinGlow/LGB's beautiful store and was handed a contract to sign. She joyfully penned her signature while beaming with excitement in the video.

In the caption of the TikTok video, Maame Serwaa thanked the cosmetics and skincare brand for considering her to represent their brand.

"Thanks for choosing me @LINGLOW/LGB ❤️❤️❤️@OhemaaprettyGoldbackup."

Maame Serwaa's outfit

Maame Serwaa dazzled in an office wear at her contract signing. She wore a long-sleeved v-shaped neck top, which she paired with a black skirt.

She wore a long middle parted wig that hung over her shoulders and she wore no makeup since she wanted to show off her natural beauty.

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's ambassadorial deal

Congratulatory messages thronged the comment section of Maame Serwaa's TikTok video. Many others hailed her for using her influence and impact.

Others expressed their love for her while talking about how beautiful she looked for her unveiling as the brand ambassador for cosmetics company LinGlow/LGB.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to Maame Serwaa's new deal:

ernestinaakorteye said:

"Awwww mom how many times will I say I love u."

linnyowusu said:

"Congratulations dear 😘 ❤️."

HELOVESTEPHENADOMKYEIDUAH said:

Congratulations sis❤✌️❤

suzzy❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍🙌🙏 said:

"I love your signature👍🤣."

Maybaakop3Maybaakop3 said:

"Congrats 🥰🥰🥰."

The Kasena Queen 👑 💗 said:

"Congratulations 💜💜."

Lil Win and his family

Maame Serwaa lands major Ambassadorial deal

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa thrilled fans by announcing her latest brand deal with a food company.

The curvy model shared pictures revealing her new role as a brand ambassador for McPhilix Foods Limited.

Many fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, expressing their excitement over her achievement.

