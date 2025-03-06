Afua Asantewaa said she initially planned to hold her second Guinness World Record Singathon attempt at Times Square in New York

However, the event was held in Kumasi the capital city of the Ashanti Region in December 2025

While she did not explain why the location changed, Ghanaians are still awaiting the official verdict from Guinness World Records

Famous Ghanaian media personality and socialite Afua Asantewaa disclosed that she intended to hold her second Guinness World Record attempt at Times Square in New York.

However, her dream of holding her singathon outside Ghana did not materialise.

Afua Asantewaa claims she planned to host her second singathon attempt at Times Square in New York but later held it in Kumasi, Ashanti region. Photo credit: asantewaa.afua

In a video on X, Afua Asantewaa was reacting to comments from people who claimed she was a supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She denied allegations that the NPP government gave her $1 million during her first singathon attempt and disclosed that people sent her messages threatening to destroy her event if she held it in Accra.

Afua Asantewaa’s second singathon attempt was held in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.

“Because you think I’m NPP and probably they gave me $1 million, which is never the case, you are threatening me. I remember when I was going to do my second attempt some people came into my DM ‘You are lucky you didn’t do it in Accra’. Come to Kumasi and stop it.”

She then disclosed that her initial plan was not to organise the second attempt in Ghana but in New York.

“You can threaten me but you can’t come to Kumasi and stop it? I could have done it in Accra. The interesting conversation is that those who know, know that the second attempt, we were planning to even do it at Times Square.”

Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, and entertainment hub in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Photo credit: Alexander Spatari

Afua Asantewaa did not state why they later changed plans and organised the event in Kumasi. Meanwhile, Ghanaians are yet to hear the official verdict of the singathon from the GWR.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to Afua Asantewaa’s Singathon location

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Nanaezze said:

“May we all find our Destiny to arrive at our destination in life with ease or less difficulty just as Afia has found hers with Singathon. 🙏.”

@Nii_official_gh wrote:

“Is it only Singathom P3 be what you fit do.”

@Nii_official_gh said:

“The recent one how did it go?”

@Lechiboroni wrote:

“Ne kora koraa nne s3n 🙄😒.”

@Bigboyy_GH said:

“E Dey pain me say I waste time go watch this girl for Airport ! All in the Name of patriotism 🥱.”

@patgrumpilot wrote:

“Since when did anyone care which party you belonged to? Now the new stra is to pit party against party or towns against towns to trend. We won't entertain such things.”

@Kaido44223 said:

“We don’t need to know to know about this nonsense. Stop putting this nonsense on Twitter ( EDHuB). We have more pressing matters to attend to 🤷😌.”

