The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, says his future government would not tolerate corruption

He said while he had been lenient towards punishing corruption in his previous government, his future government will have no such leniency

He said Ghanaians demand their leaders to be accountable and transparent, hence his new stance

Former President John Dramani Mahama says his future government would impartially address corruption allegations if he assumes office.

He said he would not shield any culprit, including his appointees, from investigation.

He said he will no longer be lenient when addressing corruption and corruption-related activities.

During a conference with journalists on Sunday, July 8, 2024, the National Democratic Congress flagbearer stated that he would no longer be lenient towards corrupt activities within his government.

He noted that his tolerance for corruption and corrupt activities during his erstwhile administration has been exorcised.

According to Mahama, Ghanaians are demanding accountability and transparency, and he endeavours to create a situation where all those who agree to serve in his government will be accountable to the people.

He noted that in his erstwhile administration, he had worked hard at retrieving funds misappropriated by state agencies.

He said that just as he had worked hard at investigating corruption and corruption-related activities within his government, he would put in more work to unravel all corrupt acts that have been committed in the ruling NPP government and those that may happen in his future government.

He urged Ghanaians to assess him using his track record in combating corruption to decide his fate in the upcoming presidential election.

Earlier, he chastised the Akufo-Addo-led government for what he described as its lackadaisical approach to fighting corruption.

He said the Akufo-Addo government leaves much to be desired in its treatment of corruption and corruption-related offences.

He asserted that the Akufo-Addo government is not a yardstick for governance and intends to relaunch a more invigorated fight against corruption.

Mahama refuses to uphold Akufo-Addo’s legacy

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has responded to President Akufo-Addo's claim that the former President is a threat to his legacy.

In his response to the claim via X, John Mahama shot back at the President, saying he has no intention of protecting Akufo-Addo's legacy of corruption, arrogance, and economic mismanagement.

President Akufo-Addo had earlier raised concerns that a possible Mahama victory in the upcoming December polls would decimate his legacy.

According to him, the former President does not appreciate anything he has done for Ghana's development and would rather undo his hard work than praise him.

Mahama promises to go after Cecilia Dapaah

YEN.com.gh reported that John Mahama plans to probe Cecilia Dapaah if he becomes President.

His decision followed the Attorney General advGeneral'sgadviceney laundering investigations into former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

The Attorney General said a request from the office to initiate a money laundering probe was not justified.

