A political historian has advised that the New Patriotic Party's running mate, Matthew Opoku Prempeh's speech must be well managed in public

He said the Energy Minister has a very strong personality which can come off as brash and arrogant

He said to prevent the running mate from making statements that can be miscommunicated, his speeches should be scripted always

A political historian at the Political Science Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has advised the New Patriotic Party to avoid allowing the party’s running mate to make unscripted speeches on his campaign trail.

Professor Samuel Adu Gyamfi noted that Matthew Opoku Prempeh tends to make statements that seem arrogant and inhumane, which has often attracted negative reportage about his character.

NAPO has gotten into trouble for his speeches in the past.

He said with the 2024 general elections just around the corner, keeping the running mate’s speech tight and well-controlled is advisable to avoid any damage-control scenarios.

In an interview on Citi FM on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Prof Gyamfi said while NAPO has a wealth of experience that could benefit the party in its electoral venture, his strong personality has to be managed appropriately.

He said the running mate must not be allowed to speak off-script or impromptu in public to avoid any miscommunication in the run-up to the election.

He said this should be checked when he mounts the stage at campaign rallies, as the atmosphere tends to allow for loose talk.

He further advised that the team managing NAPO’s public appearances and communication should endeavour to write sober speeches with a lower tone that exudes politeness and respect.

He said the running mate has all the charm and charisma necessary to bring energy and enthusiasm to whatever speech he is offered and the campaign.

NAPO tells Ghanaians to create their own Dumsor timetable

In the recent past, the NPP running mate Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s utterances had made him very unpopular.

He had rubbished demands for a load-shedding timetable from the Electricity Company of Ghana.

It was about the recent power outages that have rocked the country.

Prempeh assured that there were plans to fix the recent power supply challenges.

“I have promised you that we are going to work on it, and it's not a single event. It's a process,” he indicated.

He further compared demands for a load-shedding timetable to wishing evil for the country.

“Let those who want the timetable bring it. I don't know of any timetable because the ECG [Electricity Company of Ghana] has said it is not necessary. Why would someone just wish evil for the country?” he asked.

According to the minister, the government is working towards power restoration.

IES demands NAPO's dismissal over timetable comment

His comments attracted the ire of civil society organisations who demanded his immediate removal.

YEN.com.gh reported that one such organisation was the Institute of Energy Security (IES), which described NAPO as incompetent.

However, Kofi Abrefa Afena, the Energy Minister's spokesperson, dismissed calls to remove the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

According to Abrefa Afena, dismissing Napo will not solve the energy crisis; instead, the minister should be allowed to solve the problem.

