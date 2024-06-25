Former President John Mahama’s office has denied reports he is linked to $8 million worth of properties in Dubai

The office singled out the Daily Dispatch owner, Ben Ephson, accusing him of trying to taint Mahama

Former President John Mahama’s office has denied reports from The Daily Dispatch that Mahama is linked to $8 million worth of properties in Dubai.

The statement singled out the Daily Dispatch owner, Ben Ephson, accusing him of trying to taint the NDC flagbearer.

The office also said Ephson was ignoring corruption under the Akufo-Addo administration.

“The recent NPP syndicated story, deviously using Mahama’s name as a distraction, is just another ploy to divert attention from the alarming state capture that is unfolding under this administration."

“The looting of state lands and properties has reached unprecedented levels and has been a topic of discussion in the past few weeks. This syndicated story is, therefore, just another diversion to distract the public’s attention.”

This comes as Inusah Fuseini, a former Minister for Land and Natural Resources, was cited in an investigation into real estate and dirty money in Dubai by E24 and the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

Three other Ghanaians were captured in the investigation: former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Alfred Benin, former Electoral Commission Official Joseph Kwaku Asamoah and former MP Moses Aduko Asaga.

Asaga, Fuseini and Benin were appointees of Mahama in various capacities.

