A video of Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith speaking about circumstances that led him to deceive Ghanaians about his cook-a-thon attempt has surfaced online

In the video, Chef Smith indicated that he was frustrated with the life he was living and craved fame and relevance in society

He seized the moment to apologise to Ghanaians, friends, loved ones and especially his sponsors for the deceit

Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith, who deceived Ghanaians on his Guinness World Record attempt, has opened up about circumstances that led him to make that move.

According to the self-acclaimed Chef, he was displeased with his life and wanted to feel important.

He revealed that life before the cook-a-than was tough for him, as he struggled to care for his family with what he described as a meagre salary.

He indicated in an interview with @GHOne TV that he earned between GH¢1,500 and GH¢2,000 a month, which wasn't enough.

Chef Smith, however, acknowledged his fault and pleaded with Ghanaians, especially his sponsors, to forgive him for the dishonesty and any inconvenience caused.

His comments follow his July 2, 2024, announcement that he had etched his name in the Guinness World Records (GWR) as the latest record holder for the cooking marathon category. However, his claim was false.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Chef Smith's apology

Ghanaians who watched the video of Chef Smith's apology have expressed mixed reactions. While some accepted the apology in good faith, others have also called for his arrest.

@pinkysands wrote:

“A Broken and Contrite Heart He will not despise Psalm 51. May the Lord restore him."

@uwemudoh3225 wrote:

"This is like someone not gaining admission, but hanging around a University and attending lectures for 4 years and awarding himself a degree."

@freemanbirch734 wrote:

"So all our media houses got caught up in this mess. This really exposed how loos our media houses are. No fact checking , none is even apologising."

@atogsifelicia3105 wrote:

"Chief Smith be strong there’s hope for you."

Source: YEN.com.gh