People have reacted to the explosion at Appiatse between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region of Ghana

Media reports indicate that 17 people died in the explosion and 57 with severe injuries have been hospitalised

The Ghana Police Service says the accident involved a DAF vehicle transporting explosives and a motorcycle

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Scores of people on Twitter are reacting to the explosion that occurred at Appiatse between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region of Ghana.

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that the accident involved a DAF vehicle with the registration number WR 2252-18 carrying explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold and a motorcycle.

Ghanaweb reports that 17 persons died in the explosion and 57 of the casualties have been hospitalised.

Ghanaians Share Emotional Reactions as Many Die in Massive Bogoso Explosion Photo credit: @zouresteve

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post, the Police urged all residents of Bogoso-Appiatse to remain calm as ''we manage this unfortunate situation.''

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media mourns

Scores of people, particularly Ghanaians, have commiserated with the victims and families of the persons involved. YEN.com.gh compiled a few below:

@kwaps said prayers for the victims:

''Prayers to all families in Bogoso.''

@KwesiHornsby noted:

''The Bogoso explosion is disheartening. Certainly, there will be recommendations from another committee that will be thrown to the dogs as usual.

''It’s unfortunate innocent people keep losing their lives due to the negligence and shambolic system of our society.''

@Adepa67 said:

''Saddened by the gory scenes from the unfortunate explosion at #Apiate near #Bogoso in the Western Region. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I wish the injured a speedy recovery!''

@princedavid_gh commented:

''People have lost their lives in Bogoso. Others are still looking for survivors under destroyed buildings. This is really sad.''

President Akufo-Addo Reacts to Begoso Explosion

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness about an explosion at Appiate near Bogoso in the Western Region that resulted in the death of many residents.

While consoling the bereaved families, he extended wishes of a speedy recovery to the injured.

In a series of tweets sighted by YEN.com.gh, the president said, he had received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents.

Source: YEN.com.gh