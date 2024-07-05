A member of Chef Smith's new team has got people talking after offering an apology to Ghanaians

In a statement, Rashid Isah said that after his finding, he had concluded that Chef Smith had an ulterior motive for embarking on the cooking marathon

He has officially dissociated himself from Chef Smith and anything that pertains to his cooking marathon record attempt

Rashid Isah, a member of Chef Smith's team, has sparked reactions on social media after he accused the Ghanaian chef of greed and selfishness.

This comes after his findings established that Chef Smith's attempt to set a new world record was based on deception and lies.

In a lengthy Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Rashid Isah said he decided to support Chef Smith in championing a noble course, unaware of the latter's ulterior motive.

"However, as time unfolded and our efforts intensified, cracks began to appear in the facade of Chef EBENEZER SMITH's Cook-a-thon. What initially seemed like a genuine effort to showcase Ghanaian talent and cuisine slowly revealed itself to be a mirage—a meticulously scripted performance masking a web of deceit and fraud.

It pains me deeply to admit that the entire endeavor, purportedly aimed at putting Ghana on the world map, was nothing more than a charade. The authenticity we sought to champion was overshadowed by the harsh reality of deception. The promises made to sponsors, the trust of volunteers like myself, and the hopes of an entire nation were callously manipulated for personal gain."

After discovering the truth, Rashid Isah apologised to Ghanaians for any role he may have played in aiding Chef Smith to embark on what he described as a charade.

"To the sponsors who placed their trust in false promises, to the team who dedicated countless hours in good faith, and to the people of Ghana whose pride was exploited—I offer my deepest apologies. Let this serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of vigilance and integrity in every endeavor we choose to support,” the statement read.

Ghanaians react to the statement

Social media users who thronged the post's comment section shared their opinions on the apology.

Emmanuel Romeo commented:

Hon. I am here just to remember you that you didn't sleep for 802hrs 25mins wai

Ernest Akorta stated:

Its well bro. We know your commitment and integrity to good course is always 100%..keep it simple

Samuel Nana Kwame stated:

U did the right thing to the wrong person. I know whom u are and I believe u will never support if u knew the true intentions.

Code Micky is unhappy with Chef Smith

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian content creator Code Micky has been lamenting on social media following the actions of Chef Smith

In a video, he explained that the Ghana Police Service should be concerned about knowing where Chef Smith got his Guinness World Record certification.

He also expressed astonishment that all his promotions for Chef Smith were in vain.

