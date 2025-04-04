Former Ghanaian gospel music group, The Angels, have resurfaced after many years out of the limelight

The original group members, Portia Osei and Linda Asante, looked all grown up after they relocated abroad

The video of the Angels garnered significant traction on social media as fans talked about them growing up

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Portia Osei and Linda Asante, the two original members of the Ghanaian gospel music group, the Angels, have courted attention after new videos of them surfaced on social media.

Former Ghanaian gospel music group, the Angels grow big and tall after relocating abroad. Photo source: @ReverbNation

Source: Twitter

In a series of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former child musicians, who are currently based abroad after leaving the shores of Ghana some years ago, have matured into grown women and changed beyond recognition.

The Angels' lead singer, Linda Asante, popularly known as Angels Linda, recently took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself having fun abroad. In the video, the musician beamed with excitement as she rode a bus after leaving her apartment in the early morning.

Linda Asante recorded herself joyfully singing the award-winning Kumawood actor Lil Win's recently released gospel song, Me Nwom, which featured Naa Jacque, a prominent singer in prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's Believers Worship Center church.

Another video shared by the Angels' second member, Portia Osei, showed her relaxing in her home as she shared a dream she had about her life and judgment day.

The Angels lead singer. Linda Asante, popularly known as Angels Linda. Photo source:@amalinda_1

Source: TikTok

The Angels' rise to fame and hiatus

The Angels rose to prominence in the Ghanaian gospel music scene in the 2000s as young kids who were also students of renowned businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng's private educational institution, Angel Educational Complex school in Kumasi.

The two members, Linda Asante and Portia Osei who were raised in a Christian household, grew up together in the same neighborhood, Akumadan in Kumasi.

The gospel music group secured a record deal with Brain Media Network. Under the record label, the duo released their hit single, Kae Me which gained massive airplay on TV and radio. They also released their first album in 2005.

The Angels gospel music group later expanded with another member, Bishop, who was reported to be Linda Asante and Portia Osei's brother, joining them to become a trio.

The group later split after each member relocated abroad to further their education and seek greener pastures, with Linda Asante launching her solo gospel career.

In a 2019 interview, the Angels expressed regret working with their former manager Kofi Nkosuo. The group accused their former manager of cheating them out of the proceeds they made from their music during their years together.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions to The Angels group members' transformation

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Destiny Kumi commented:

"You look stunning and elegant."

Qwabenapoku1994 said:

"You have maintained your beautiful colour but as for sister Linda de3, hmmm she make I kai Ama Boahemaa wey she said she bath with milk eeiiiiiii."

Jjba1717 wrote:

"I thought they were still young o🤣🤣🤣."

Kwaku Jackson spotted preaching on the street

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Nyame Jackson was spotted preaching on the street in a video.

The younger brother of Reagan and Yaa Jackson looked mature and different from his younger days as a musician.

Kweku Jackson's mature look in the video garnered massive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh