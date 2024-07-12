Bryan Acheampong's Rock City Hotel has withdrawn its bid from the ongoing sale of SSNIT's shares in some four hotels

This comes on the back of organised labour threatening an indefinite strike action should SSNIT sell its shares in the hotels

According to Rock City, the bad press the sale has garnered is due to the failure of the SSNIT board to engage with stakeholders

Rock City Hotel has terminated its bid to acquire the 60 per cent shares owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust in four hotels.

The decision comes shortly after organised labour threatened an indefinite strike should SSNIT go ahead to sell its stake in the four hotels to Bryan Acheampong or any other bidder.

Rock City says the lack of stakeholder engagement has led to the bad press the sale has attracted.

Source: UGC

The hotels in the midst of this controversy are the Labadi Beach Hotel, the La Palm Beach Hotel, the Royal Ridge Hotel and the Elmina Beach Hotel.

In a letter issued by Rock City Hotel to the Director-General of SSNIT, Kofi Osafo-Maafo, it expressed utter disappointment at the failure of the SSNIT board to engage in a thorough stakeholder engagement prior to launching the bid process.

The hotel stated that their lack of engagement with stakeholders is what has characterised the negative press and reactions the bid has received.

Source: YEN.com.gh