An Accra High Court has dismissed the submission of no case filed on behalf of Nana Appiah Mensah

The court has now directed Nana Appiah Mensah to open his defence after its recent ruling

The charged CEO, who was at the court, spoke to the media about the future of his businesses after the session

Ghanaian businessman Nana Appiah Mensah (also known as NAM1), who was arrested in 2019, has been directed by an Accra High Court to open his defence.

The court, presided over by Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaah, dismissed NAM1's submission of no case, saying it had a case to answer regarding the questionable activities of his companies, Menzgold and Brew Marketing Consult, and the showbiz powerhouse Zylofon Media, which signed top stars, including Stonebwoy, Becca, and Shatta Wale.

The embattled CEO spoke to the media about his next move after the court's ruling.

CEO of Menzgold, NAM1. Photo source: Facebook/NAMMissions, X/GHOneTv

Source: Facebook

NAM1 speaks after court ruling

According to NAM1, his legal representatives are ready to submit to the law and open their defence. However, he maintained his innocence in the 39 charges against him and expressed his readiness to seek redress after the court's ruling.

The charges against NAM 1 include selling gold without a license, operating a deposit-taking business, and laundering over GH₵340 million.

The embattled CEO and showbiz financier said he feels for his aggrieved customers who have become the biggest victims of his questionable business operations. Speaking to journalists, he said:

“We need to take this albatross of criminal liabilities off our back and we can look at it from the civil realm. Then when we go to the civil realm, it is between us and those we transacted with, then we can negotiate and find a middle ground and then do the necessary payments then we leave.”

The CEO's thoughts about his future and customers sparked mixed reactions online.

Ghanaians react to Nana Appiah Mensah's case

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the update on Nana Appiah Mensah's trial.

@QwesiSoftware said:

See how he gain weight. )Kafo) didi ampa

@Teensvirgen remarked:

The guy make fine oooo. The guy is eating good

@KwesiSarkwah remarked:

Herrh, this guy ein mouth sweet rough. My Ghc40,000 gone for good.

Aggrieved Menzgold customer exposes NAM1

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a witness in the trial of Nana Appiah Mensah said the businessman assaulted her.

The witness said this happened when she went with other aggrieved customers to demand their money from the CEO.

NAM1, his wife, and his sister have been accused of using Menzgold to defraud more than 16,000 people of GH¢1.68 billion.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh