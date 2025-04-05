Mohammed Kudus Serves Delicious Assist on Injury Return for West Ham: Video

Mohammed Kudus marked his return from injury in style, providing a stunning assist against Antoine Semenyo's Bournemouth

While he did not get on the scoresheet, the 24-year-old proved decisive as the Hammers shared the spoils with the Cherries

Unfortunately, Kudus' dry spell in front of goal stretches to 14 games, with his last goal coming in December 2024

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus announced his comeback from injury in style, delivering a delightful assist as West Ham United shared the spoils with AFC Bournemouth in an entertaining Premier League encounter.

Having sat out the Hammers’ narrow defeat to Wolves in midweek, the Black Stars attacker was immediately reinstated into the starting XI by head coach Graham Potter.

Kudus serves delicious assist on injury return

The 24-year-old wasted no time repaying that faith, producing a moment of brilliance to tee up Jarrod Bowen as the Londoners mounted a spirited second-half resurgence.

The match, however, began in favour of the visitors, with Bournemouth breaking the deadlock through Brazilian forward Evanilson, whose sharp movement and clinical finish gave the Cherries the advantage before the break.

Despite struggling to impose themselves in the opening half, West Ham returned from the tunnel with renewed urgency and tactical discipline.

Their persistence paid off just after the hour mark when substitute Niclas Füllkrug latched onto a well-delivered corner to nod home the equaliser, igniting the crowd at the London Stadium.

Kudus' wonderful assist

Then, seven minutes later, Kudus turned provider in a sequence that showcased his intelligence, strength, and technical finesse.

Receiving a throw-in from Emerson, the Right to Dream Academy graduate cushioned the ball gracefully with his left foot.

With a swift change of direction and raw power, he breezed past his marker before floating a perfectly weighted cross into the danger zone.

Bowen, arriving on cue, rose to meet the delivery with precision, heading past the helpless goalkeeper to put West Ham ahead.

According to 3Sports, the beautifully orchestrated move marked Kudus' second assist for Bowen this season, underlining a blossoming on-field chemistry between the pair.

Yet, the drama was far from over. West Ham’s joy was short-lived, as Evanilson struck again 11 minutes later, grabbing his brace and ensuring the visitors left with a hard-earned point, per Flashscore.

The equaliser dampened the Hammers’ momentum and ultimately denied Kudus the opportunity to end his own goal drought, which dates back to December 21, when he last found the net against Brighton.

With time ticking down and the intensity of the contest rising, Potter opted to withdraw Kudus with six minutes remaining, likely as a precaution after his recent spell on the sidelines.

Kudus recounts his most cherished moment in football

