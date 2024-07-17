The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 36 cases of Dengue fever in the Eastern and Central Regions

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says 36 cases of Dengue fever have been recorded in the Eastern and Central Regions.

The cases were confirmed after samples were sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIR) at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The Ghana Health Service has recorded 36 cases of Dengue fever in the country.

Source: Getty Images

The disease was initially recorded in three districts and municipalities in the Eastern Region but has now reached the Central Region.

The Ghana Health Service is concerned the country may have to deal with a dengue outbreak.

It said a team from the national level, comprising entomologists and epidemiologists, has joined the regional team to carry out a detailed outbreak investigation.

The Service said more samples from cases suspected to be Dengue have been submitted to the Noguchi Institute for confirmation.

The Ghana Health Service's statement revealed that only one of the 36 cases was admitted to the hospital.

That patient has since been discharged

The remaining 35 cases are being treated at home, and their condition remains stable.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service says it is orienting healthcare workers and other stakeholders to better manage the outbreak to avoid the further spread of the disease.

It also advised the public on how to stop the spread of the disease carried by mosquitoes.

It said people should wear protective clothing, use mosquito repellents and cover containers that contain water.

It added that unused and stagnant water must be discarded, and receptacles that could collect water, such as discarded tyres and coconut shells, should be crushed and buried properly.

Also, people are advised to sleep in mosquito nets during the day to avoid mosquito bites.

The GHS warned against self-medicating when one has high-grade fevers as that could be a symptom of Dengue fever.

Source: YEN.com.gh