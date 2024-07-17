Two-thirds of Ghana's coastline is at risk of sea erosion and needs urgent protection to prevent the destruction of critical national assets

The Ghana Hydrological Authority CEO says the sea erosion could destroy St. Augustine's College, the Aboadze Power Plant and others

He has urged the government and private sector to invest in protecting the country's coastline

About two-thirds of Ghana’s coastline is at risk of sea erosion and needs immediate attention to prevent the destruction of critical national assets.

The warning comes from the Ghana Hydrological Authority CEO, Dr John Kissi, during a media briefing.

Some major highways risk being washed away by rising sea levels.

He noted that approximately 310 km of Ghana’s 550 km coastline is vulnerable and needs urgent protection.

He warned that if the issue is left unattended, critical infrastructure, including the Abaodze Power enclave, the Denu-Aflao Highway, St. Augustine’s College, and the Cape Coast Nursing and Midwifery Training College, will be affected.

He stated that if the Aboadze Power enclave is affected, the nation risks losing 730 megawatts from the national grid, which could worsen the country's power crisis.

Dr Kissi has urged the government and the private sector to invest significantly in coastal and climate adaptation and management strategies to protect the country’s coastline.

He said the government and the private sector have vested interests in Ghana’s coastline and should do more to protect it.

He also warned the general public against engaging in sand-winning activities along the coastline as these worsen coastal erosion.

Dr John Kissi further urged the private sector to invest in the National Hydrological Fund to resource the authority.

Climate change and its impact on Ghana

Year after year, the climate change discussions do not yield the needed results. Climate change in Ghana is one of the defining environmental challenges of our time, as recurrent extreme weather issues, such as droughts and floods, are endangering most economic, social, and environmental systems.

There is no doubt that the impact of climate change in Ghana is beginning to manifest, with evidence that temperatures in all the ecological zones are rising, rainfall levels have been generally reducing, and patterns are increasingly becoming erratic.

Unless mechanisms are carefully and systematically implemented to reduce vulnerability, climate change may pose severe challenges to national development.

Man wins $272,800 grant to safeguard Keta’s coast

YEN.com.gh reported that in a noteworthy achievement, Dr Cyril Dziedzorm Boateng, a lecturer in the Department of Physics at KNUST, secured a substantial grant of $272,800.00.

The grant is earmarked for a project in Keta, Ghana, that aims to safeguard the coast and cultural heritage and effectively manage coastal erosion hazards.

Dr. Boateng's groundbreaking initiative employs integrated geophysical methods to address coastal erosion challenges. This substantial financial support gave credence to the significance of his research and its potential impact on preserving Keta's coastal landscape and cultural heritage.

